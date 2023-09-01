Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: barbie, IMAX, warner bros discovery

New Barbie IMAX Poster As Limited Release As Tickets Go On Sale

Barbie will have a limited run in IMAX starting September 22nd with new footage. We have a new poster, and tickets are now on sale.

To say that Barbie is doing well at the box office would be an understatement. The film is a critical and commercial success, the likes of which the summer really needed after many mediocre movies that didn't light the box office on fire. After how badly The Flash bombed, it's not surprising that Warner Bros. Discovery is trying to squeeze every last drop from Barbie it can. At least they are being transparent about it, which is more than we can say about The Flash. Barbie is jumping to the even bigger screen, IMAX, with some bonus footage for a limited run starting September 22nd. Barbie didn't have much of a shot to be in IMAX due to Oppenheimer, so it'll be fun to see this one again and with extra footage. We got a new poster that fits IMAX well, and tickets are now on sale.

Barbie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken.

From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird) comes Barbie, starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie (Bombshell, I, Tonya) and Ryan Gosling (La La Land, Half Nelson) as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera (End of Watch, the How to Train Your Dragon films), Kate McKinnon (Bombshell, Yesterday), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Juno), Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War, 65), Issa Rae (The Photograph, Insecure), Rhea Perlman (I'll See You in My Dreams, Matilda), and Will Ferrell (the Anchorman films, Talladega Nights). The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne (Little Women), Emma Mackey (Emily, Sex Education), Hari Nef (Assassination Nation, Transparent), Alexandra Shipp (the X-Men films), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami, Peaky Blinders), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), Jamie Demetriou (Cruella), Connor Swindells (Sex Education, Emma), Sharon Rooney (Dumbo, Jerk), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls), Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren (The Queen). Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story, The Squid and the Whale), based on Barbie by Mattel. The film's producers are Oscar nominee David Heyman (Marriage Story, Gravity), Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner, with Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich, and Cate Adams serving as executive producers. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, 2023, and beginning internationally on July 19, 2023.

