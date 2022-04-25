New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness IMAX Poster Revealed

CinemaCon has officially started as of today, and tonight the first of the presentations also kicks off as well. We have gone on a few walks around the show floor now since CinemaCon does love to drop all sorts of first and new looks of upcoming movies along with hints about what we could be seeing later in the week during the big studio presentations as well. We know that Disney is going to have a presence here, and we have seen some stuff from Lightyear and a few other smaller movies, but in terms of big movies, Disney is here showing off Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A new IMAX poster dropped, and we saw a banner version of the same image in a lightbox at CinemaCon along with a standee and lightbox of the same poster that we've seen for a while now.

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.