New Gladiator II Trailer To Drop Tomorrow, Teaser Released

Paramount Pictures has dropped a new teaser for Gladiator II to tease a new trailer, which is set to be released tomorrow.

Ridley Scott's Gladiator II has been in development for two decades, with a staggering $300 million budget.

Expect big-budget visuals as Paramount hopes Gladiator II will be a major November blockbuster.

The teaser sparks excitement for Gladiator II's epic continuation of the Ancient Rome saga.

Paramount appears to be ramping up the marketing for Gladiator II as we head into the final six weeks before the film's release. Now that Transformers One has been released, this is the studio's next film that really, really needs a win this year. The sequel to the 2000 film, which has been in varying forms of development for twenty years, specifically has a reported budget of $300 million, which is a goofy amount of money no matter how you swing it. From all of the footage, it looks like Sir Ridley Scott is making some big swings with said money, and we're going to see more of it in this new trailer. For now, we just have this teaser as we continue to wonder which of the big-budget blockbusters getting released in November is going to stumble at the box office because everyone is broke, and there isn't enough to go around.

Gladiator II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, and Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington. It will be released on November 22, 2024.

