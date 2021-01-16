New HBO Max Promo Shows Off New Footage from Godzilla vs. Kong & More

Warner Bros's decision to move the entire 2021 slate to the hybrid release model where they will open in theaters and stream to HBO Max has not exactly been a massively popular one. Several members of talent have come out against it, including director Christopher Nolan who called HBO Max the "worst streaming service." In terms of their partners being angry, there were reports that Legendary was going to take legal action against WarnerMedia over movies like Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong. We still don't know the fate of Dune, but we do know that Godzilla vs. Kong is coming to HBO Max this March, and while we don't have a trailer, we do have some footage in a new HBO Max promo for the same day premieres.

Godzilla vs. Kong isn't the only movie to get some first-look footage in this new HBO Max promo. We finally got some images from Mortal Kombat yesterday, and now we have some footage from the movie as well. It also looks like there could be some new stuff in there from The Suicide Squad and possibly the next movie in The Conjuring series. We're probably days or at the most weeks away from trailers for Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat since they come out in March and April, respectively, but it is nice to finally see some footage from them.

Summary: Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir. It will be released on March 26, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max.