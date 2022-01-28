New International Poster for Pixar's Turning Red

Earlier this month, we got the very sad news that yet another Pixar movie would be skipping the theaters to premiere directly on Disney+. On one hand, this is really sad because Pixar really is putting out some of the best in the genre when it comes to animated movies and both Soul and Luca deserved to be seen on the big screen. At the same time, Encanto didn't make much money at the box office and the movie didn't explode onto the pop culture scene until it made its way to Disney+. So from a business standpoint, it makes sense that Disney would move Turning Red to Disney+ even if it makes it seem like Pixar is getting the short end of the stick. We are getting into the last five to six weeks before the release so the marketing is going to start to pick up. IMP Awards got their hands on an international poster with a lovely Toronto sunset.

Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she "poofs" into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short "Bao") and produced by Lindsey Collins "Turning Red releases on March 11, 2022.