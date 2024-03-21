Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: dev patel, monkey man

New Monkey Man Trailer Spotlights The Social Commentary

Universal has released a new trailer for Dev Patel's Monkey Man that highlights the social commentary in the film. It will be released on April 5th.

Article Summary New "Monkey Man" trailer focuses on powerful social themes alongside action.

Universal's clip includes strong responses from its South by Southwest debut.

Dev Patel makes his feature directing debut and stars in this vengeance tale.

Release date set for April 5th with a compelling new poster unveiled.

While many of the Monkey Man trailers so far have focused on the bone-breaking action, the new trailer that Universal Pictures just released has decided to spotlight the social commentary in this film as well. This isn't just an action movie, but it's making a [pretty on the nose, but that isn't a bad thing] statement about the class and viewing those lesser as less than human. And some bone-breaking action. This trailer also has some pull quotes from the South by Southwest premiere that happened earlier this month, and it went really well. The film walked away with the Audience Award in the Headliner category. So it wasn't just the critics that liked this one; it was everyone, so if you haven't put this one on your list to check out next month, you probably should. We also got a new poster as well.

Monkey Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with an action thriller about one man's quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city's sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World). The film's international cast includes Sharlto Copley (District 9), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), Pitobash (Million Dollar Arm), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai), Ashwini Kalsekar (Ek Tha Hero), Adithi Kalkunte (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Aarya) and Makarand Deshpande (RRR).

Universal Pictures presents a Bron Studios production, a Thunder Road film, a Monkeypaw production, a Minor Realm/S'Ya Concept production, in association with WME Independent and Creative Wealth Media. Monkey Man will be released in theaters on April 5th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!