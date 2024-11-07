Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: christopher nolan, interstellar

New Poster For The Interstellar 10th Anniversary IMAX 70MM Release

We have a new poster for the Interstellar 10th-anniversary IMAX 70MM release on December 6th. Tickets are on sale now, and additional tickets will be available later this month.

Ever since the pandemic, people have wondered if there is even a market for movie theaters. There absolutely is, and there is even a market for people who want to see movies in special formats with limited releases. We have seen several films and filmmakers give their projects IMAX 70MM releases along with some re-releases of projects in that format as well. Unfortunately, there aren't a ton of theaters that can handle that format, so if you want to see films in that format, you might be going on a road trip. Christopher Nolan has cultivated a fanbase of people who want to see his films in the biggest and best formats possible. We saw that with the Tenet re-release and now we're coming up on the 10th anniversary of Interstellar. That movie is also getting a IMAX 70MM release for the anniversary and we got a new poster to go along with it. The official IMAX website also has some more details about the screening, including that tickets are on sale now, but additional tickets will be available later this month, and what theaters will be hosting the screenings.

Academy Award®-winning director Christopher Nolan's landmark epic INTERSTELLAR celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. INTERSTELLAR returns to select theatres with a 10th Anniversary IMAX Exclusive Limited Engagement on December 6, 2024 presented in 70mm IMAX film and IMAX Digital.

Shot with IMAX Film Cameras, IMAX will proudly present INTERSTELLAR in IMAX 70mm film. Tickets are on sale now for select 70mm IMAX film locations with additional tickets to IMAX digital locations on sale later in November.

Participating INTERSTELLAR: IMAX Exclusive in IMAX 70mm film theatres:

United States

Canada

