Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: christopher nolan, tenet

Trailer For The Tenet 70MM/IMAX Re-Release As Tickets Go On Sale

Another pandemic release is returning to theaters as tickets for the re-release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet in 70MM/IMAX go on sale.

Article Summary Christopher Nolan's Tenet returns to 70MM/IMAX theaters with ticket sales live.

Re-release includes a Dune: Part Two preview, mirroring its initial debut.

Tenet originally launched in Sept 2020; now opportunities arise for a rewatch.

Theater experience enhanced by shared enthusiasm from dedicated film aficionados.

How Hollywood reacts to gaps in the schedule is always interesting. During the COVID-19 lockdown, they re-released classic movies in an attempt to get people back in theaters even if it was just to see their favorite movie again on the big screen. The gap in the schedule from the strikes isn't nearly as bad, but it does exist, and the plan seems to be bringing back movies that were released during the pandemic to give them another chance on the big screen. Soul, Turning Red, and Luca never had theatrical releases but are getting limited runs this year. Yesterday, Warner Bros. Discovery had a one-night-only re-release of Dune with a preview for Dune: Part Two attached. Next, Tenet is getting the same treatment.

We've known about this one for a little while, but the trailer and tickets officially went on sale today. If you live near a theater that is showing Christopher Nolan's film that was released in September 2020 and you decided not to check it out back then [which is understandable, there was exactly zero part of 2020 that was a good time], now you have the chance. It also helps that Oppenheimer is set to be a real contender during the Academy Awards. Tickets for the one-week-only re-release of Tenet are now on sale here, and you should go if you can. There's even a preview of Dune: Part Two, which is extra funny because the first release had a preview for Dune. Re-releases and screenings like this are often attended by the biggest fans of the film, so the theatrical experience of seeing a movie in a room filled with fellow fans is what movie magic is made of.

Tenet: Summary, Cast List

John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan's original sci-fi action spectacle Tenet. Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.

The international cast of Tenet also includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. Nolan wrote and directed the film, utilizing a mixture of IMAX® and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen. "Tenet" is produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer. Nolan's behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. The score is composed by Ludwig Göransson. Tenet was filmed on location across seven countries.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!