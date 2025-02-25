Posted in: Movies, Star Wars, Star Wars, TV | Tagged:

New Report Suggests That Kathleen Kennedy Is Planning To Retire Soon

A new report says that Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy is planning to step down and retire at the end of 2025.

Article Summary Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm President, plans to retire at the end of 2025, according to a Puck News report.

She has faced criticism from Star Wars fans during her tenure, often rooted in sexism and fan expectations.

Kennedy's career spans decades, working with industry giants like Spielberg, Scorsese, and Eastwood.

No official comments from Lucasfilm or Kennedy's representatives have been provided regarding her retirement.

Ever since she took over Lucasfilm in 2012, Kathleen Kennedy has been subjected to constant criticism and fanboys questioning not only her leadership but her credentials. A lot of this is rooted in sexism and the fact that Star Wars fans are impossible to please. There was no way to make more Star Wars without making them mad, and they just kept getting angrier until there was no way for her to win. For over a decade, people have been calling for her firing and saying that she is the reason that Star Wars is "failing." Unfortunately, time marches on, and a new report from Puck News is about to give the worst subset of Star Wars fandom enough ammunition to carry them over into the summer; Kennedy is reportedly going to retire at the end of 2025.

As Puck points out, this isn't really that surprising. Kennedy is going to be 72 years old in June, and if anyone deserves some time to go and rest, it would be her. She has been working as a producer in the film and television industry consistently since 1978. She has worked with some of the best of the best and has her name attached to movies that have changed filmmaking as we know it. However, since most people don't quite udnerstand what a producer does, people don't give her the credit she deserves. You don't catch the eye of people like Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, and so many others. According to The Hollywood Reporter, no one at Lucasfilm was available for comment, and neither were Kenndy's reps.

Andor is set to make its season two premiere on Disney+ on April 22, 2025, and the first Star Wars film on the big screen since 2019, The Mandalorian & Grogu, will be released on May 22, 2026. Star Wars Celebration in Japan will take place April 18-20, 2025.

