New Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Drops Tuesday A new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is finally coming this Tuesday, with a fifteen-second preview to prove it.

It's looking like the marketing team over at Sony Animation finally woke up and realized that June is not that far away, and it might be time to finally start marketing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. While one could argue that a lot of goodwill is baked into this sequel, this summer already looks like it will be packed in terms of big releases. It will be hard for anyone to find space to make any real money, even if you have one of the best superhero movies ever as your starting base [don't @ me]. The official twitter account shared that a new trailer is coming on Tuesday and teased said trailer with a fifteen-second preview.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time friendly neighborhood, Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. It will be released on June 2, 2023.