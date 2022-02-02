New Synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

We're in the middle of a bit of a Marvel break right now as there isn't a Disney+ show on until the end of March, and we don't have another movie on the way until May. However, that next movie is already getting some buzz because the teaser trailer was the second credit scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home. We're still a few months away from likely getting a lot of definitive information on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the official Disney press site did update with a new summary. It doesn't tell us much, but it does emphasize that we're going to be seeing new and old allies. The potential for this movie to go entirely off the rails when it comes to the cameos is very much there, and we'll have to see if Marvel ends up going that route. For now, we likely won't know what kind of cameos will end up in this movie until the credits roll. However, if they want to give me a high-quality image of America Chavez, like, right now, I'll take it.

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.