Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Debuts New Epic Poster An epic new poster for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is out. How many different Spider-Men can you pick out on this one?

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse debuted a new, epic poster this morning as the month-long wait for the new film begins. Starring Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac, the highly anticipated sequel is primed to be one of the biggest films releasing this summer. Peep the new poster down below.

Can Across The Spider-Verse Surpass The Original?

"Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

The original Spider-Verse film starring Miles Morales came out in 2018 and was instantly one of the most beloved superhero films of all time. It grossed $384 million and was nominated for numerous awards, including a win for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards. To say that expectations for the sequel are sky high is a huge understatement. b From the trailers we have seen, they seem to have nailed it yet again, but nobody knows until they sit down in the theater do they?

Here is what our own Kaitlyn Booth thought about the Spider-Verse footage she saw the other day at CinemaCon thought: "Then it was time for Sony Animation to take the stage and present more of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. A lot is riding on this movie, and if they mess this up, it could end very badly. Last year we got a chance to see some very rough footage, but this year we got to see about fourteen minutes of footage that was mostly done. It featured Gwen Stacy jumping to Miles's universe and her explaining how she has that ability. We see the two of them being absolutely adorable as they go around the city, and we also get to see a great scene with Miles and his mom. We didn't get a lot of scenes with her in the first movie, but they seem to be making up for that in this movie. During the presentation, Miles's story was described as "in the last movie he learned anyone can wear the mask, in this one, he learns how to wear the mask." Gwen also has her own story, and don't expect Jessica Drew to play any of that secret identity stuff. We got to hear some of the new music, and honestly? It all looks just as incredible as the first one. Sign me up, I want to see this now."

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse releases in theaters on June 2nd.