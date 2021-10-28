A Quiet Place Spinoff Loses Director Jeff Nichols

A Quiet Place universe has always seemed unlikely, and now it has taken a step backward. The planned spinoff, which was dated for release on March 31st, 2023, has lost its director Jeff Nichols. he will instead pivot to an untitled Sci-Fi spinoff at Paramount, which also released the first two films in this franchise. Paramount will now replace him and look to do so quickly since this film already has a release date and needs to head into production soon. The spinoff will be based on a story by John Krasinski. Deadline had the news of Nichols exit.

I Wish They Had Stopped At A Quiet Place Part 1

Krasinski has been out there saying he has an idea that would turn the original two films into a trilogy, while Paramount is hoping that the spinoff would make A Quiet Place a universe they can continue to make films and more about. Who would have guessed that after seeing the first film? I never would have, and felt that the ending of that first film was a perfect place to end everything, and after seeing the sequel, that idea solidified in my mind.

That is not to say that it was a BAD film, or that more films set in the universe is a BAD idea, but the second film felt pointless and without a purpose, and I worry that more would feel the same way. Since there is no way they do not continue the franchise at this point with how successful they have been, the ship has sailed at hoping they come to their senses. More A Quiet Place is coming, even if it might not be a good idea.