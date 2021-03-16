New Texas Chainsaw Film Includes Old Man Leatherface

A lot of details have been kept under wraps about the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre film, with the first look at the unforgettable mask being our only real tease so far.

That being said, the Texas Chainsaw franchise is probably one of the franchises that have struggled the most to deliver since the first film — and it has left the franchise in desperate need of a new vision. One of the last big-budget theatrical releases for the franchise was Texas Chainsaw 3D, which had some fun moments despite the overall mind-numbing creative choices with everything from cliche wardrobe choices, to our not-so-scream-queen protagonist shouting as she trips across everything in town.

Luckily, the new film has enlisted the help of Fede Alvarez (Don't Breathe, Evil Dead), and getting an opportunity to get someone with a strong reputation is just the change the franchise could benefit from. In a recent interview with Bloody Disgusting's podcast The Boo Crew, Alvarez recently discussed the timeline of events and what version of Leatherface we can expect, explaining, "It is a direct sequel, and it is the same character. It is old man Leatherface."

In terms of the practicality of the production, Alvarez also explains, "Everything is classic, old school gags. A lot of the approach that we had with Evil Dead – never VFX, to do everything on camera. It's a very old-school approach to filmmaking. Vintage lenses… it's very similar to the original film."

Fans often feel that the first in any franchise is the best, and while that's typically a general rule of thumb for horror fans, this is one property that most people can agree about. If we're getting to witness Leatherface's return from retirement and Alvarez is involved, I have a good feeling this could break the curse of Texas Chainsaw struggles.

Are you excited about the next Texas Chainsaw Massacre?