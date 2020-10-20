One of the most infamous faces in horror is gearing up to make an epic comeback, and we're one step closer to seeing it happen.



It was already public knowledge that another adaptation of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was underway by renowned horror producer and Fede Alvarez, reviving the iconic slasher film to life for modern audiences. Today, it took another step towards feeling official with Legendary Pictures, finally launching an official website for the new chapter in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre universe.

At the moment, the site offers a brief look at concept art for the chainsaw-wielding psychopath known as Leatherface, which quickly reminds us that there's something so effective about the image of the slasher villain who first debuted in 1974. The website also teases a familiar and chilling score, noting, "In 1974, the world witnessed one of the most bizarre crimes in the annals of American history. In 2021, the face of madness returns."

The upcoming film has seen a few shakeups and a difficult start to production, having replaced their directors Ryan and Andy Tohill, one week into filming. Director David Blue Garcia has taken over the director's chair for the film's entirety moving forward, written by newcomer Chris Thomas Devlin. The next addition to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre lore looks like it will actually feature an aged Leatherface and serve as more of a sequel than a reboot, with the premise hinting, "The new film, a continuation of Tobe Hooper's shocking 1974 seminal horror classic, marks the return of Leatherface, re-introducing one of the most iconic villains of the horror genre to a whole new generation."

Leatherface was last seen in the 2017 prequel film Leatherface, with the last big-scale attempt at the franchise being Texas Chainsaw 3D, which could have been an excellent film that was bogged down by the desire to shed clothing and the second half of the film feeling completely confused by where to take the story. While the franchise doesn't have the best track record of successful storytelling, when Texas Chainsaw Massacre actually gets it right, it's something that can totally impress.