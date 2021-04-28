New Trailer for Pixar's Luca Teases Summer Adventure For All Ages

One of the sadder victims of COVID-19 has been the latest animated outings from Disney. Two Pixar movies, first Soul in December and now Luca in June are going directly to Disney+ and we can hope that Disney is going to do some sort of double feature of the two movies once the word gets back to normal and people get their shots. For now, we have an excellent new trailer for the movie that shows off more of the story and gives us a better idea of what we're in for in two months.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Disney and Pixar's Luca | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mYfJxlgR2jw)

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar's original feature film "Luca" is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface.

Like most Pixar movies, Luca looks like it's going to punch us directly in the feels and make grownups weep uncontrollably, but now we'll be able to do that in the privacy of our own homes, which is nice.

Luca, directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa ("La Luna") and produced by Andrea Warren ("Lava," "Cars 3"), stars Jacob Tremblay ("Room," "Wonder") lends his voice to Luca Paguro, a bright and inventive 13-year-old sea monster with endless curiosity—especially when it comes to the mysterious world above the sea, Jack Dylan Grazer ("We Are Who We Are," "Shazam") voices Alberto Scorfano, an independent, free-spirited teenage sea monster with unbridled enthusiasm for the human world, Emma Berman provides the voice of Giulia, an outgoing and charming adventurer who befriends Luca and Alberto, Maya Rudolph ("Bridesmaids," "Saturday Night Live," "Big Mouth") voices Daniela, Luca's mother, Marco Barricelli voices Massimo, Giulia's father, and Jim Gaffigan ("The Pale Tourist," "Troop Zero") voices Lorenzo, Luca's father. It will stream to Disney+ on June 18, 2021.

