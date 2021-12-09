New TV Spot for Nightmare Alley Drops During the Game Awards

There are a lot of good movies either out in theaters right now or coming out later this month, and Nightmare Alley is absolutely one of them. When the movie comes out later this month, it is one that you should check out because it's one of the best movies of the year. When it comes to movies you think are showing to show up at the Games Awards, Nightmare Alley is probably not one of them, but getting someone like Hideo Kojima to do the introduction is pretty glorious. We didn't get a full trailer for the new movie, the final trailer has already been released, but we did a new TV spot and look at the film.

I legitimately cannot recommend this movie enough, and there is so much competition out there this month. So after you check out Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Matrix Resurrections, set aside some time to check out Nightmare Alley and get lost in the hauntingly beautiful world that director Guillermo del Toro has built.

Summary: When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival, he crafts a golden ticket to success, using this newly acquired knowledge to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society. With the virtuous Molly (Rooney Mara) loyally by his side, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who might be his most formidable opponent yet.

Nightmare Alley, directed by Guillermo del Toro, stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn. It will be released on December 17th.