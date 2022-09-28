Nia DaCosta Discusses the New Team Dynamic of The Marvels Heroes

We're still quite a ways away from the July 2023 release of the Captain Marvel sequel film titled The Marvels, but with every piece of information, the blockbuster sequel creates excitement for a rather challenging return. Fortunately, the upcoming sequel (starring Brie Larsen, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris) is gearing up to create a bonded selection of characters to construct a new angle for the character and MCU films as a whole.

In a recent conversation with the cast and Candyman filmmaker Nia DaCosta (who now officially directed the Captain Marvel follow-up), the brilliant director decided to elaborate to Entertainment Weekly about how important the trio will be to the film. DaCosta tells EW, "While Carol and Monica are having to find their relationship again after all this time apart, we have Ms. Marvel, who idolizes Carol the way that Monica used to when she was younger, so you have these two adults having to reconcile their relationship while this younger person is also having a relationship that mirrors the way Monica and Carol used to be together." The filmmaker goes on to expand, "So I find it really interesting, the three of them together, and how they become a little bit of a sisterhood with their own different points of view. It's actually really nice and fun and very sweet watching them all work together."

The Ms. Marvel star later added to the discussion by explaining her character's point of view, sharing, "I think she [Ms. Marvel] has certain expectations of what this teamwork should look like, and you know, from the comics and all these stories that she hears about the Avengers, and so it's not exactly what she dreamed it was gonna be, so I think Kamala's kind of the glue of the group and holds these guys together. "

Now that it's really confirmed that The Marvels intends to open up the titular character to new bonds and other heroes, are you interested to see how the second entry plays out next year?