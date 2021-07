NIght Of The Living Dead Get Animated From WB Home Entertainment

Night of the Living Dead fans have a cool project to look out for this fall. An animated version of the George A. Romero classic titled Night of the Animated Dead will be released this fall from WB Home Entertainment. The film is directed by Jason Axinn, who directed the 2019 animated horror feature To Your Last Death. It is produced by Michael J Luisi, Ralph E. Portillo, Robert Feldman, and Kevin Kasha. Executive producers are Richard Potter, Thomas DeFeo, and Jamie Elliott. The voice cast will include Josh Duhamel as Harry Cooper, Dulé Hill as Ben, Katharine Isabelle as Barbara, James Roday Rodriguez as Tom, Katee Sackhoff as Judy, Will Sasso as Sheriff McClelland, Jimmi Simpson as Johnny, and Nancy Travis as Helen Cooper. THR had the news.

What A Great Idea. Why Didn't Anyone Make A Night Of The Living Dead Animated Version Before?

This is a fantastic idea. Why it took so long for anyone to do this, I have no idea. But this should be one of the most anticipated releases of the fall for sure. That voice cast is great, lots of talent there that has a bunch of voice work under their belts, and if you haven't seen To Your Last Death, you should; it was good. My only complaint right now is that it looks like it will not release in theaters. The plan seems to be to put this out Blu-ray, DVD, and digitally. Hopefully, we can get like a one-night-only release or something; I want to see this version of Night of the Living Dead on the biggest screen possible. Hopefully, a trailer will be released soon since WB plans to release this in the fall. More on this one as we find it out for sure.