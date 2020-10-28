Night of the Living Dead: Vivica A. Fox To Star in Latest Remake

It's hard to deny the continued cultural impact of George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead (1968), which gave birth to the modern zombie genre as we know it. Already remade four previous times, the latest comes from CineTel Films, according to Bloody Disgusting. The studio was responsible for the latest incarnations of the revenge fantasy I Spit on Your Grave and supernatural franchise Amityville Horror.

CineTel is tapping Christopher Ray to direct the film Vivica A. Fox taking on the Daune Jones role from the 1968 film. Ray's primarily known for his series of his versus films like Mega Shark vs. Kolossus (2015), Asteroid vs. Earth (2014), and Mega Shark vs. Crocosauraus (2010). Romero's Dead franchise inspired several others across film and television, most famously in Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead franchise, which originally started as a graphic novel series. Romero's six Dead films grossed a combined $172 million globally at the box office. Upon the 1968 film's original release, it provided an added dimension of social commentary not seen from the genre previously, not to mention its revolutionary casting to feature an African American lead in a horror film with Jones during an era where such opportunities were already rare in other genres.

Synopsis

Amidst a worldwide event where the dead awake and roam the earth as zombies, a small group of human survivors struggle to stay alive and fight off the wandering zombies who are intent on eating them and turning them into the Walking Dead.

Night of the Living Dead is tentatively scheduled to start shooting in 2021. Fox had a busy 2020. You can catch her in the TV series Empire on Fox, Arkansas for Lionsgate, Hooking Up for Saban Films, The Wrong House Sitter, and The Wrong Cheerleader for Lifetime, Rev for N5 Pictures, The Wrong Wedding Planner, and The Wrong Stepfather for Hybrid.