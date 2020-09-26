Exclusive Digimon: Last Evolution Kizuna Clip Prepares for Battle

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna is coming soon to audiences in the US, and ahead of the release, we're sharing an exclusive clip!

For those of you who are long-time Digimon fans, this clip, in particular, is an homage to the origin of Digimon itself, preparing for a battle between an amped-up Parrotmon with a now-grown Tai and Agumon. The clip previews the new English dub by Toei Animation, which reunites almost all of the original voice cast for a true dose of the best nostalgia imaginable.

The series recently celebrated a monumental 20th anniversary, which will now end an era for the original DigiDestined that have grown up with a generation of Digimon fans. The story itself is an incredible evolution of the Digimon story we love and respect, but it also can deliver a gut-punch of emotions that will prove the franchise is all grown up.

In our exclusive interview with producer Yosuke Kinoshita, we learned that the film does acknowledge the first two generations of Digimon and references the ending that fans have pondered since it aired at the end of Digimon Adventure 02 — as well as a small, yet special cameo that fans of the original Digimon movie will fully appreciate. To celebrate the release of the film, Toei Animation will hold a live stream watch party for fans, as well as some of the cast, to experience the final chapter of the original Digimon. The stream will be held on October 3, via the Toei Youtube page, so keep an eye out for more exciting Digmon content to come.

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna comes out via digital release starting on September 29, and on home video beginning October 6 — so make sure to give yourself a little Digi-refresh and take a moment to appreciate the conclusion to a series that impacted audiences for two decades.