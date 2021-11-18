Nightmare Alley Trailer Promises A Devilish Good Time December 17th

Nightmare Alley released a final trailer and character posters ahead of its December 17th release today, and boy, does this one look like it will be fun. The latest from director Guillermo del Toro, it stars Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, David Strathairn, Rooney Mara, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, Willem Dafoe, Clifton Collins Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Mary Steenburgen, and Cate Blanchett in a story about carnivals, grifting, and mental powers. And it looks gorgeous. You can see the new Nightmare Alley trailer down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NIGHTMARE ALLEY | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q81Yf46Oj3s)

Nightmare Alley May Be The Most Anticipated Film Of Winter

"When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival, he crafts a golden ticket to success, using this newly acquired knowledge to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society. With the virtuous Molly (Rooney Mara) loyally by his side, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who might be his most formidable opponent yet." A bunch of new character posters for Nightmare Alley is also here, which can be found below.

I cannot say enough about how fantastic this looks. The concept alone would be enough, but to see this many big-time players at the top of their game with a director the caliber of del Toro…this has a chance to be really special. See it on the biggest screen possible if you can. Nightmare Alley will release only in theaters on December 17th, and you should go out of your way to see this instead of Spider-Man.