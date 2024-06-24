Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: bob odenkirk, nobody 2

Nobody 2 Has A Director And Will Start Production Late This Summer

Nobody 2 is officially moving forward. The film has snagged a director, an August 2025 release date, and production will begin late this summer.

Article Summary Nobody 2 is confirmed, with Timo Tjahjanto directing and late summer production start.

Bob Odenkirk will return, alongside Connie Nielsen; August 2025 release date set.

Derek Kolstad rejoins as screenwriter, part of David Leitch's deal with Universal.

Success of the first film's modest budget may influence Nobody 2's financial approach.

Nobody was a rare pandemic movie that did well at the box office and was well received by critics and audiences. Universal seemed to understand there was some serious potential there if they decided to tap into it, and it, along with Violent Night, became the two R-rated series that the studio was looking to pursue new entries. We haven't heard much about either film in a while, with the latest news coming out of South by Southwest in March detailing the studio's commitment to both franchises. There was also the fact that star Bob Odenkirk had some major health issues in the summer of 2021, and obviously, ensuring he is healthy is the most important thing. However, it looks like everything is moving ahead with Nobody 2. Variety has reported that director Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes For Us, May The Devil Take You) has signed onto the project. Production is set to begin late this summer. Nobody 2 has set an August 15, 2025 release date, and so far, we know that Odenkirk and Connie Nielsen are both set to reprise their roles.

The first film's screenwriter, Derek Kolstad, is back along with Aaron Rabin, Odenkirk, and Umair Aleem. This is part of David Leitch's first look deal with Universal, so he and Kelly McCormick via 87North are producing along with Braden Aftergood via Eighty Two Films and Marc Provissiero of Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. We don't have any further details on Nobody 2, but now that we have a confirmed director, release date, and a window for when production will start, we can only assume that we'll begin to hear more very soon. We can also hope that Universal will play this smart and keep the modest budget for the sequel as well. The first film made $57 million on a budget of $16 million. There is no problem with going bigger for the second film, but we can hope they budget this one well, too, so we don't need to worry about breaking the bank to break even.

