Nobody 2: Hutch Just Wants A Vacation In The New Official Trailer

Universal released the first official trailer, images, and a new poster for Nobody 2, which will be released in theaters on August 15th.

Bob Odenkirk returns as Hutch, who just wants a peaceful vacation but finds chaos instead.

The trailer teases more explosive action and dark humor, staying true to the original film's vibe.

Nobody 2 is the first sequel out of the gate from Universal's recent hit action franchises.

Nobody and Violent Night were Universal's one-two violent pandemic punch that managed to do well at the box office and were both critically well-received. They are also getting sequels, and Nobody 2 is the first one out of the gate. We got the chance to see some footage from this film during the Universal presentation at CinemaCon, so we knew it was only a matter of time before they released it. The first trailer dropped today and appears to be the same one we saw in April. The concept is about as simple as the first one, but the performances and the action scenes made the first one work. So as long as the vibes are the same and action scenes are still awesome, Nobody 2 will probably be a hit.

Nobody 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Sometimes the most dangerous place for a dad is a family vacation.

Bob Odenkirk returns as suburban husband, father and workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell in the new chapter to Nobody, the hit 2021 bare-knuckle action-thriller that opened at number one at the U.S. box office.

Four years after he inadvertently took on the Russian mob, Hutch remains $30 million in debt to the criminal organization and is working it off with an unending string of hits on international thugs.

Much as he likes the slam-bang action of his "job," Hutch and his wife Becca (International Emmy nominee Connie Nielsen) find themselves overworked and drifting apart. So, they decide to take their kids (Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath) on a short getaway to Wild Bill's Majestic Midway and Waterpark, the one and only place where Hutch and his brother Harry (Grammy and Emmy nominee RZA) went on a vacation as kids.

With Hutch's dad (Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd) in tow, the family arrives in the small tourist town of Plummerville (Plummerville is Summerville!), eager for some fun in the sun.

But when a minor encounter with some town bullies yanks the family into the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator (John Ortiz; Fast and Furious franchise, Bumblebee) and his shady sheriff (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Colin Hanks), Hutch finds himself the focus of the most unhinged, blood-thirsty crime boss he (or anyone) has ever encountered (Emmy winning and Oscar® nominated screen icon, Sharon Stone).

Nobody 2 is an 87North/Eighty Two Films/Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment production, directed by Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us, The Big 4). The screenplay is by returning writer Derek Kolstad (John Wick, Die Hart) and by Aaron Rabin (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), from a story by Derek Kolstad, based on characters created by Derek Kolstad.

This film's returning producers are 87North founders Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, The Fall Guy) and David Leitch (Bullet Train, The Fall Guy); Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment founder Marc Provissiero (No Hard Feelings, PEN15), Eighty Two Films founder Braden Aftergood (Hell or High Water, Samaritan); and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad). The executive producer is David Hyman. Nobody 2 will be released in theaters on August 15, 2025.

