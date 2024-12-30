Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: moana 2, nosferatu, Sonic 3, Weekend Box Office, wicked

Nosferatu, Sonic, Mufasa Fuel Busy Holiday Box Office

The holiday box office is on fire right now, as Mufasa: The Lion King, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Nosferatu, and more are raking in cash right now.

Article Summary Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 lead a booming holiday box office, earning big over Christmas weekend.

Nosferatu surprises with a record $40.3 million, becoming Focus Features' biggest opening ever.

Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown impresses with a solid $23 million in its debut.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King expected to dominate while Nosferatu could climb higher in coming weeks.

Nosferatu, A Complete Unknown, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Mufasa: The Lion King could not have any less in common with Christmas, but boy, did they make theaters a ton of money. Those four films and a few others are raking in cash day after day for theaters this holiday season, as opposed to the last few years when one film would dominate. For the Christmas holiday, the three-day weekend was won by Sonic the Hedgehog 3 with $38 million, with Mufasa: The Lion King making $37 million. The five-day saw Mufasa: The Lion King take the crown with $63.7 million to Sonic the Hedgehog 3's $59.9 million. So far, Sonic has made $137.5 million, with Mufasa: The Lion King recovering nicely after its low opening weekend to take in $111.4 million.

Nosferatu Dazzles More Than Anything Though

Like most, I was left scratching my head when Focus Features dated Nosferatu for Christmas Day. Jokes on me, though, as the film had a five-day total of $40.3 million, way overperforming expectations and becoming the biggest opening in the studio's history. That also makes this the highest opening for a film directed by Robert Eggers. Not only was this his highest opening, but it was already his highest-earner film domestically after five days. The other big opening over the holiday was Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which also did very well with a five-day of $23 million. Two holdovers finished third and fourth, as Wicked continues to make tons of cash. The film made $31.7 million over the five-day, sending it over the $400 million mark domestically. It hits digital services tomorrow. Rounding out the top five was Moana 2, with a five-day of $28.3 million. It will cross the $400 million mark itself this week.

The weekend box office top 6 for the Christmas holiday:

Mufasa: The Lion King- $63.7 million Sonic The Hedgehog 3- $59.9 million Nosferatu- $40.3 million Wicked- $31.7 million Moana 2- $28.3 million A Complete Unknown- $23 million

No major openings take place this week, so these six films can continue to pack houses through the New Year holiday and into the weekend. Sonic 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King will probably stay in the top two positions, but don't be shocked if Nosferatu crawls into the second spot.

