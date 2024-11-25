Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: nosferatu

Nosferatu Tickets Go On Sale With A Fun Fandango Easter Egg, A Poster

Tickets for Robert Eggers's new film, Nosferatu, are officially on sale. There is a cute little easter egg on Fandango, and we also got another poster.

Article Summary Tickets for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu are now on sale with a Fandango easter egg.

Focus releases two new posters: one IMAX, one 35MM for select locations.

Nosferatu is the underdog in December's packed movie slate.

Anticipate vampire thrills with its December 25, 2024, release.

Tickets for Nosferatu are officially on sale, which means you can buy tickets to the movie that doesn't seem like it should be a Christmas release, but it's a Christmas release all right, and boy, does it look fun regardless. Focus has been pretty coy about this movie for a while now, save for some movie theaters that have actual giant coffins that I may or may not have tried to figure out if I could steal one without getting arrested, but they are starting to pick up the pace. There is a neat little easter egg on Fandango if you order tickets where your seat looks like a little coffin. Of all the movies to get a little easter egg on Fandango, we wouldn't have guessed this one, but here we are.

We got an IMAX poster last night and another one today for the 35MM release of the film, which will be screening in select locations. So, if you're traveling to see your family for the holidays, it's time to see if there are any 35MM screenings of this film nearby that you can crash. Tickets are on sale here if you want to check out the underdog of the holiday season.

Nosferatu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film has been in the works for a long time, and the release calendar is already packed. On December 13th, Sony releases Kraven the Hunter, yet another attempt to make a Spider-Man-less Marvel movie work. Warner Bros. is releasing The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an animated Lord of the Rings film. From Disney, we have Mufasa: The Lion King set to be released on December 20, 2024, along with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Searchlight is also releasing A Complete Unknown on Christmas Day, but that's looking to court a completely different audience. The summary of Nosferatu is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

