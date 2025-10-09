Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Now You See Me: Now You Don't

Now You See Me: Now You Don't – New Poster And Clip Released

Lionsgate released a new clip and poster from the upcoming Now You See Me: Now You Don't, where all the magicians try to "out-magician" each other.

Article Summary Lionsgate drops a new poster and an exciting clip for Now You See Me: Now You Don't, in theaters this fall.

The third installment promises bigger and wilder illusions, with magicians facing off in dramatic style.

The new footage teases a high-energy showdown as returning and new illusionists battle for magic supremacy.

After years in development, the next chapter of the Now You See Me franchise finally arrives November 14, 2025.

The Now You See Me franchise is back in theaters next month. While these movies have never been critical or commercial juggernauts, they do well enough for everyone, and now the third one is finally on the way after hanging out in development hell for years. We're also going full Fast and Furious as we move from slightly over the top to completely jumping the shark. We can see some of that shark jumping in the clip Lionsgate released today. If the girls weren't involved in this scene, one could call this a magic trick dick treasuring contest, but maybe that is still relevant. We also got a new poster, which is one of those hidden-meaning images that I have never been able to see. However, according to the lovely people over on X/Twitter, it just says NOW YOU SEE ME," which is kind of lame all things considered for this franchise.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher) are back — to unite with a new generation of illusionists (Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt) for their most global, high-stakes magical adventure yet. Their mission: Expose the corruption of Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), a powerful diamond heiress with ties to arms dealers, traffickers, and warlords. Aided by the legendary Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman), the two generations of magicians must overcome their differences to try and defeat their cunning and dangerous adversary, in this magic-fueled heist filled with the franchise's signature twists, turns, and thrilling reveals — along with some of the most thrilling illusions ever captured on film.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted, Zombieland) , from a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith and Michael Lesslie and Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, story by Eric Warren Singer, and based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt. Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Cohen Pictures production. Now You See Me: Now You Don't will be released in theaters on November 14, 2025.

