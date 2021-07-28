Old: M. Night Shyamalan Talks Shooting Weather and COVID Restrictions

M. Night Shyamalan returned to the big screen this month with his new movie, Old. It was one of the movies that managed to shoot during the height of the pandemic, September of 2020, to be exact, while also shooting in a rather harsh environment. The weather could be extreme at times, and that would have made for a hard shoot without COVID restrictions getting in the way. We got the chance to speak to Shyamalan about shooting under those conditions and whether or not he had a backup plan when a hurricane wiped out the entire beach that they were supposed to shoot on [spoiler alert: he did not]. Check out the full interview below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OLD KAITLYNBOOTH MNS CAMC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jahqdj_x3nE&ab_channel=BleedingCool)

Summary: This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.

The film stars an impressive international cast, including Golden Globe winner Gael García Bernal (Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Rufus Sewell (Amazon's The Man in the High Castle), Ken Leung (Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Jupiter Ascending), Abbey Lee (HBO's Lovecraft Country), Aaron Pierre (Syfy's Krypton), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Embeth Davidtz (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women), Emun Elliott (Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens), Kathleen Chalfant (Showtime's The Affair) and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit).

Old is a Blinding Edge Pictures production, directed and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, from his screenplay based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters. The film is also produced by Ashwin Rajan (Glass, AppleTV+'s Servant) and Marc Bienstock (Glass, Split). The film's executive producer is Steven Schneider. It's out in theaters now.