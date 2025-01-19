Posted in: Movies | Tagged: donnie yen, film, ip man, the prosecutor

Donnie Yen Talks About Shifting Directions with His Filmmaking

Action star Donnie Yen reveals why he's shifted away from choreography in his projects while promoting his latest film, The Prosecutor.

For decades, Donnie Yen's career has blossomed through his versatile skillset as an actor, filmmaker, and, of course, a gifted martial artist. However, in recent years, Yen's interests have slightly shifted to nuanced storytelling as opposed to strictly action. Now, with his new film The Prosecutor currently in theaters, the multifaceted creative is opening up about that choice to switch things up and why he's looking to flex different muscles.

During an interview with Screen Rant, Yen explains, "I don't choreograph as much, nowadays, as when I was beginning decades ago. Because, to me, it's not about the movements anymore. It's about the emotion in that character. It could be simply one, two, or three punches, but if the audience is not engaged with your character emotionally in the moment, then it doesn't matter what type of extravagant choreographies you're giving the audience. There will be no feedback. There's just a bunch of blowing things up, which, unfortunately, a lot of these action movies I find can go in that direction. You blow up buildings, you have these extravagant shootout scenes or fight scenes, but then there's no feeling."

Donnie Yen's The Prosecutor Cast and Plot Details

The Prosecutor follows Yen's character, a dedicated officer-turned-public prosecutor, as he navigates the complexities of the legal system to uncover the truth and seek justice for someone wrongly accused of a crime. With a storyline that explores the gray areas of justice, The Prosecutor has generally impressed viewers with its intense narrative and powerful performances. Alongside Yen and Cheng, the expansive cast includes Julian Cheung as Au Pak-man, a law-educated drug lord who runs a barrister's chamber, Michael Hui as Grand Judge, a high court judge who presides the drug smuggling case, Francis Ng as Yeung Tit-lap, an apathetic chief prosecutor of the Department of Justice, and MC Cheung Tin-fu as Lee King-wai, a police inspector and Fok's former subordinate

Yen's film The Prosecutor is in theaters now.

