On Fire Star Fiona Dourif on Playing Against Type in Survival Film

Fiona Dourif (Chucky) talks to Bleeding Cool on taking a more grounded role dear to their heart in the Cineverse survival thriller On Fire.

Fiona Dourif is naturally as charismatic as it comes as an actor. While it certainly didn't hurt that their father is one of the most versatile character actors in Brad Dourif (with whom they worked on his signature franchise Child's Play/Chucky), they didn't have the intention of initially following in his footsteps. They carved their legacy after their start on the David Milch Western Deadwood on HBO as a production assistant before joining the cast in a recurring role in 2005. With a penchant for playing antagonists, the younger Dourif decided to change things up by playing Sarah Laughlin in the Cineverse survival film On Fire. Inspired by true events, the film tells the story of an ordinary man (Peter Facinelli) who finds his world suddenly torn apart as devastating wildfires rip through the surrounding countryside. With precious moments ticking by, he must flee with his son (Asher Angel) and pregnant wife (Dourif) if they hope to survive Mother Nature's rapid forces. As part of the SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, Dourif spoke to Bleeding Cool about the challenge of taking a more grounded role, their castmates, stunts, and if her father influenced their career.

On Fire: Dourif on Taking Environmental-Related Role

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'On Fire?'

Dourif: I'm from Southern California. I was raised and lived there most of my life as an adult. Feels like a relevant story. There are about three weeks a year when you walk outside, and you can hardly sometimes not see very well. It's not from all the smoke, so it feels like something that's happening right on my doorstep. The characters came across on the pages as real. I like that the mom had a bit of an attitude, even though she was pregnant. She wasn't a homemaker, so it was relevant. I like the characters and the people involved and was happy to do it.

How is the grounded nature of the story compared to some of your other projects? Did it feel kind of refreshing?

I didn't get to kill anybody, unfortunately. I try to do all kinds of things. Sometimes, with things like this, I'm slightly more frightened to do it because it's outside of my wheelhouse. I liked the script [from Nick Lyon and Ron Peer]. I liked the people, and I've known Lance Henriksen for my whole life, so it was nice to work with him. Peter Facinelli is great, and so is Asher Angel. I was happy to do it. I usually play the villain, which I'm a little more comfortable in. This was different…different muscles.

Did you build a rapport with your castmates before filming, or is this something that you shot right away?

Our first day of shooting was four days after landing in Austin (Texas), so it was quick. The rapport came quickly because this is an ambitious movie for the three-and-a-half weeks we shot it. It's long days in the forest, and it's uncomfortable. You end up either sinking or swimming [laughs]. You end up knowing them well.

How do you compare the stunt work on the film? Was it particularly challenging with the [pregnancy] suit and running around?

It was uncomfortable. She's awkward, so it was mostly helpful, right? The whole movie was uncomfortable. Keeping that kind of energy up is hard: Austin's heat, the late nights, practical fires, and constant running. It aided in what I hope came on screen: the desperation and terror of what it is to go through that. It was an uncomfortable movie to shoot, for sure.

Was there a particular sequence that stood out most to you, or did it have the same ebb-and-flow throughout?

I can tell you a sequence that stands out in the movie: a stuntman went up in flames several times, like a person walking in fire. That was terrifying to watch and scary. I hope people like it.

Since you decided to get into acting, was it based on anything any inspiration from your father? Was it a decision you came to your own? Did he offer any advice for you when you went into the industry?

What got me into acting…I didn't want to be an actress until I was "old" for an actress. I didn't do it until I was about 23. The deal is the life of it isn't very easy, but doing the acting is fun. I took an improv class and was like, "This feels like flying, and it's fun." That's why I do it. I would have been a much better lawyer with the predictability.

Did your dad stay out of your career, or did you offer any advice for you before getting into it?

Does my dad offer me advice? We talk about acting sometimes. We talk about technical stuff with acting. He says, "Always step over the line." Please don't ask me what that means, but that's his takeaway.

On Fire, which Facinelli and Nick Lyon directed, also stars Ashlei Foushee, Glenn Morshower, and Ross McCall. The film is currently in theaters.

