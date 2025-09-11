Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: one battle after another, Warner Bros

One Battle After Another: Exclusive Clip Released

Warner Bros. released an exclusive clip from Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, but those who have seen the film say you might not want to watch it.

Article Summary Warner Bros. released an exclusive clip from Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another.

Early reactions hint at major awards potential for Anderson's latest, despite plot details staying under wraps.

Viewers warn the new clip contains potential spoilers and is best skipped if you want to go in fresh.

One Battle After Another hits theaters and IMAX on September 26, promising intense drama and high stakes.

Warner Bros. isn't screening One Battle After Another in my city, so unlike most of the working press, I haven't seen this film yet. However, all the positive reactions indicate that this could be a major awards contender for the fall season. Paul Thomas Anderson is great and makes incredible movies that really need to be seen to be experienced. Warner Bros. has also done a very good job of hiding most of the plot of this film. So it's a little baffling that they released this clip specifically because multiple pundits on social media have said it's one of the better moments in the film, which only hits as hard as it does. After all, you have all of the surrounding context. So, consider this to be as close to a SPOILER WARNING as possible. If you plan to check out One Battle After Another, maybe skip this clip. If you're on the fence, maybe hang around for a little while longer and see if they release a clip that will stand on its own a bit better and not impact your viewing experience should you decide to check the movie out.

One Battle After Another: Cast List, Release Date

The revolution has begun. One Battle After Another only in theaters and IMAX September 26.

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes One Battle After Another, written, directed and produced by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Academy Award and BAFTA winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro, and Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti.

Washed-up revolutionary Bob (DiCaprio) exists in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited, self-reliant daughter, Willa (Infiniti). When his evil nemesis (Penn) resurfaces after 16 years and she goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her, father and daughter both battling the consequences of his past.

Anderson directs from his own screenplay. The producers are Oscar and BAFTA nominees Adam Somner and Sara Murphy and Anderson, with Will Weiske executive producing.

The creative team behind the camera includes several frequent collaborators, among them director of photography Michael Bauman; Oscar-nominated, BAFTA-winning production designer Florencia Martin; BAFTA-nominated editor Andy Jurgensen; Oscar and BAFTA-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood; casting director Cassandra Kulukundis; and Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated composer Jonny Greenwood.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Ghoulardi Film Company Production, One Battle After Another. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in theaters on VistaVision, 70mm film and IMAX® nationwide on September 26, 2025, and internationally beginning 24 September 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!