James Wan Teases an Epic M3GAN Sequel with M3GAN 2.0

Horror mastermind James Wan is suggesting that AI will become a focal point for the upcoming horror film M3GAN 2.0.

After becoming one of the biggest theatrical releases of the year (and one of the most profitable horror films of the year), it was only a matter of time before the popular character M3GAN made her return to cause even more chaos with her somewhat family-friendly carnage. And currently, a highly-anticipated sequel titled M3GAN 2.0 is in the early stages of active development, so there's no sign of her popularity slowing down anytime soon.

But what does a return entail for the titular character? Well, as of now, we can officially expect the growing presence of AI to be a focal point in the next installment.

M3GAN 2.0 Will Include a Heavy Use of AI

While discussing the M3GAN 2.0 film with Empire Magazine (first reported by Collider), the celebrated horror filmmaker and producer James Wan teased, "It's early yet, but M3GAN is coming back in a big way," Wan explained to the publication. "The first film came just at the right time [when concerns about AI were mounting], and we're definitely leaning into that on the next one. We're exploring the AI universe even further."

When previously speaking with ComingSoon, M3GAN director Gerard Johnstone was also asked about potential sequel plans where he cautiously explained, "Yeah, [James Wan] had an idea that he was kicking around, and I think it's a good one, and I think it helps give us a clear direction of where we could go in the sequel and I'm talking to them this week about it. I think it's important to analyze what really worked well on the first film and figure out where we have opportunities to explore other things and bring a freshness to it and somehow give people what they want and all the things they loved about the first movie, but in ways that they're not expecting."

I suppose we'll just have to wait and see what that means for M3GAN when M3GAN 2.o is released in early 2025.

