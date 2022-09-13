One Piece Film Red: Anime Movie Opens in Theatres This November

Crunchyroll will release the highly-anticipated One Piece Film Red in theaters in Australia and New Zealand on November 3 and in the United States and Canada on November 4, after the movie's October 13 release in Austria and Germany. Produced by Toei Animation and original manga creator Eiichiro Oda, This is the 15th film from the hit global franchise and now its highest-grossing theatrical release earning over $93M (as of September 8) at the box office in Japan since premiering there on August 6.

The movie is, of course, a new side story in the saga of One Piece: "Uta—the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as "otherworldly"—is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert.

With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta's fans—including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks' daughter."

Tickets for Australia and New Zealand are scheduled to go on sale on October 5, with North American tickets available starting October 6. The movie will be presented in both subtitled and dubbed versions in theaters. For more information, visit http://onepiece-filmred.com/.

Ahead of the film's theatrical opening, Crunchyroll and Toei Animation will host separate subtitled and dub premieres of One Piece Film Red in Australia and the United States. In Australia, a limited number of lucky fans will be able to experience the subtitled premiere as part of Crunchyroll Expo Australia on Friday, September 16. For more information, please visit: http://crunchyrollexpo.com.au/ . In the United States, the North American premiere will be held on Thursday, October 6, in New York, to coincide with New York Comic Con.

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda serves as the executive producer of One Piece Film Red, which is directed by Goro Taniguchi (One Piece Defeat Him! The Pirate Ganzack! OVA) and written by Tsutomu Kuroiwa (One Piece Film: Gold).

Produced by Toei Animation and based on the top-selling manga title of all time, One Piece features an epic quest to find "One Piece," the legendary treasure of the former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger. One Piece's global pop culture status is the crowning achievement for this anime franchise, which encompasses theatrical films, home videos, video games, and an ever-expanding catalog of licensed merchandise that includes accessories, toys, novelties, furniture, housewares, and apparel.