Netflix Debuts First Trailer For Oxygen Starring Mélanie Laurent

Netflix just posted the teaser trailer for the thriller Oxygen. Directed by Alexandre Aja and starring Mélanie Laurent, the film is about a woman who "wakes up in a cryogenic unit with no memory. Quickly running out of oxygen, she must find a way to remember who she is in order to survive." The film will debut on Netflix on May 12th. Mathieu Amalric and Malik Zidi also star. The film is written by Christie LeBlanc. This is the first French-language film from Aja in ages, so this will be a treat. You can see the tense Oxygen trailer down below.

Oxygen Looks Tense As Hell

"Oxygen is a French survival thriller directed by Alexandre Aja. The film tells the story of a young woman (Mélanie Laurent, 6 Underground, Inglourious Basterds) who wakes up in a cryogenic pod. She doesn't remember who she is or how she ended up there. As she's running out of oxygen, she must rebuild her memory to find a way out of her nightmare."

I loved High Tension and Crawl from Aja, so this one has my attention for sure. Laurent is also uber-talented, so seeing these working together can only be a good thing for Netflix. Films like this and Buried, where you are trapped in a confined space with one character for the majority of the film, these make me feel so uncomfortable and squeamish. I will never forget having to leave the theater during Kill Bill Vol. 2 when The Bride was buried alive and gasping for air; I couldn't take it. Maybe this will be different, and I am more than willing to give it a shot with the creatives involved here. Oxygen will be on Netflix on May 12th.