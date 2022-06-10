Sleepy Hollow Film Coming From Paramount & Lindsey Beer

Sleepy Hollow will be getting a makeover in the form of a new film for Paramount. It will be written and directed by Lindsey Beer, who just completed the new Pet Sematary prequel for the studio as well. Beer will also produce along with Todd Garner and Spencer Walken of Broken Road Productions. Beer recently signed an overall deal with Paramount, and this remake is the first film part of it. Deadline had the news that the film is in development.

At Least This Sleepy Hollow Won't Have Depp

Beer has a lot going on right now. The Pet Sematary prequel is her directorial debut. She has also done script work on the new Star Trek film being developed, wrote the script for the live-action Bambi film coming from Disney, and is co-show running the Netflix series The Magic Order. Now, you can throw in the remake of the story of The Headless Horseman, who brings terror to a small town, and one Ichabod Crane. The film they are remaking originally starred Johnny Depp as Crane and was directed by Tim Burton, scoring over $200 million at the box office. I think it is safe to say he will not be back for this one.

This is good because I want to be excited about this version. The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is one of my favorites, and even before Depp's career slide, I never really enjoyed the Burton version. While I am not sure we needed another Pet Sematary, I will be watching and hoping Beer's first feature as a director can point us in the direction she may be able to take Sleepy Hollow. No word on any type of casting or a production start date, but as that news flows in, we will bring it to you.