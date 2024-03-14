Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros, Wonder Woman | Tagged: patty jekins, wonder woman, wonder woman 3

Patty Jenkins: DC Studios "Isn't Interested" In Wonder Woman Right Now

Director Patty Jenkins has revealed that DC Studios currently isn't "interested in doing any Wonder Woman for the time being."

Article Summary DC Studios shelve 'Wonder Woman' franchise amid a broader reboot.

Patty Jenkins confirms no current plans for 'Wonder Woman 3'.

James Gunn and Peter Safran's strategy might exclude Wonder Woman.

Jenkins could redirect focus to 'Rogue Squadron' in the Star Wars universe.

It wasn't that long ago that Wonder Woman 3 seemed like a sure thing, and there was no possible way that Warner Bros. Discovery wouldn't make the film. Then Wonder Woman 1984 came out, and not only was it a pandemic hybrid release, but it also didn't do well critically compared to the first film. Then they decided to do a complete reboot of DC, and it didn't look like Wonder Woman was involved in that. In December 2022, word came down that the movie wasn't happening, and by August 2023, that was made official. Recently, director Patty Jenkins was on the TCM/Max podcast Talking Pictures (via Variety) and spoke about how DC Studios, at the moment, isn't interested in doing Wonder Woman.

"They aren't interested in doing any 'Wonder Woman' for the time being," Jenkins said. "It's not an easy task with what's going on with DC. James Gunn and Peter Safran have to follow their own heart into their own plans. I don't know what they are planning on doing or why, so I have sympathy for what a big job it is, and they have to follow their heart and do what they've got planned."

While it is sad that we won't see Gal Gadot or Jenkins take on this character anytime soon, it does mean that Jenkins might be returning to a galaxy far, far away. Also, in that same interview, she mentioned, "They have other directors who have been working, but I am now, you know, I'm back on doing Rogue Squadron, and we'll see what happens. We need to develop, you know, get it to where we're both super happy with it." So, while we won't be getting Wonder Woman 3, we might be getting Star Wars fighter pilots, so that could be a win.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!