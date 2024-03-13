Posted in: Movies, Star Wars | Tagged: patty jenkins, Rogue Squadron

Patty Jenkins Is Reportedly Working On Rogue Squadron Again

After being shelved a little over a year ago, director Patty Jenkins has revealed she is working on the script for Rogue Squadron again.

Before the last Star Wars Celebration, people were unsure when Star Wars would return to the big screen. It seemed like many projects were getting announced, but many of them didn't get much traction. The franchise was chugging right along over on Disney+, but in theaters, absolutely nothing was happening. One of the projects that seemed to have some momentum behind it was Rogue Squadron, which was set to be directed and written by Patty Jenkins. The project was announced during the massive Disney Investor Day that happened in 2020, and we even got a video featuring Jenkins talking about the film.

The Many False Starts Of Rogue Squadron

However, nothing seemed to be happening. Rogue Squadron was mentioned several times, and Jenkins even said in June 2021 that the script was almost finished. However, production was later pushed back due to Jenkins's work on Wonder Woman 3 and other projects, and in September 2022, it was quietly removed from the Disney release schedule. It was officially put on the shelf in March 2023, along with the project being helmed by Marvel Megaboss Kevin Feige, though it didn't seem like there was any bad blood between Jenkins and Lucasfilm; things weren't working out. Then the shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios happened, and Wonder Woman 3 was canceled, freeing up Jenkins's schedule. Since she had already left Cleopatra and with Wonder Woman 3 no longer happening, Jenkins has revealed that her schedule has opened up, and she is working on Rogue Squadron again. Jenkins was recently on the TCM/Max podcast Talking Pictures (via Collider) and is back to working on the script. This deal reportedly had been in place since before the strikes happened last summer.

"So, when I left Star Wars to do Wonder Woman 3, I thought maybe I'll come back to Star Wars after Wonder Woman 3," Jenkins explained. "So we did a deal for that to happen, started a deal, but I thought I was doing Wonder Woman. When that went away, Lucasfilm and I were like, oh, we gotta finish this deal. We finished the deal right as the strike was happening. So I now owe a draft of Star Wars and so we will see what happens there. You know, like, who knows?

"And so we will see what happens there," Jenkins continued. "You know, like, who knows? It's hard; they have a hard job in front of them of what's the first movie they're gonna do. They have other directors who have been working, but I am now, you know, I'm back on doing Rogue Squadron and we'll see what happens. We need to develop, you know, get it to where we're both super happy with it."

So where does that leave Rogue Squadron? About in the same place as it was before. Since the cancelation of Wonder Woman 3, Jenkins has been hinting that she would like to explore a galaxy far, far away if possible. We know several Star Wars projects are in the works; only one has a release date. Taika Waititi and Shawn Levy likely won't be doing anything with their projects anytime soon, with Waititi expressing the need to get the script right and Levy extremely busy with Deadpool & Wolverine post-production and Stranger Things. We haven't heard anything else about Dave Filoni or James Mangold's projects since their respective announcements at Celebration. Daisy Ridley just confirmed she hasn't even seen a script yet for Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's film. So add Rogue Squadron to the list of Star Wars projects currently hanging out way beyond the outer rim.

