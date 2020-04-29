Patty Jenkins Explains Why Wonder Woman 1984 Needed Two Villains

When it comes to superhero movies and even more so superhero sequels, no one is surprised to see more than one villain turn up. That is just the way of the world when it comes to these types of movies, and it becomes a juggling act as to whether or not a film can handle having two primary villains. There have been plenty of times that these movies have felt overstuffed or that one villain doesn't get the chance to shine. Wonder Woman 1984 is very much like the other superhero movies before it in that it has two villains; Cheetah played by Kristen Wiig and Maxwell Lord, played by Pedro Pascal. Director Patty Jenkins recently spoke to Total Film about why she believed that both villains were essential to the movie but did reveal that Lord wasn't part of the original pitch.

"It turned out that the story was the thing that gave birth to the need for both [villains]," Jenkins tells our sister publication Total Film magazine. "It wasn't that I thought I needed both. Cheetah was the villain that we were focused on having in this movie, but then Max Lord, throughout the history of Wonder Woman comics – he serves a very mechanical purpose, often."

While Diana is very much dealing with two very different villains, including Pascal, "like you've never seen him before" according to Jenkins, that is very much not the only drama in this movie. There is also the return of Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine. That is going to be one of the central mysteries of the film since we thought Steve was dead at the end of Wonder Woman as he sacrificed himself for everyone else. Jenkins didn't want to give too much away, but she did tease a bit about the return of Steve and what that means for the movie.

"You all go on the journey together," Jenkins says. "The movie and the characters all go on a journey together. It did not at all come from, 'We've got to have Steve back.' I was so pleased when I thought of the story idea, and then intrinsic to that story was Steve coming back, because we love Chris. But it just came naturally."

Will Wonder Woman 1984 Actually Get Released In August?

It isn't that surprising that they are keeping the specifics of how Steve returns close to the chest. Wonder Woman 1984 has already been delayed a second time due to COVID-19 and is now due to come out in August. However, we still don't know what kind of world we'll be living in by the time August rolls around. Perhaps people will be back in theaters; perhaps they won't, we'll have to see. Either way, this remains at the top of our most anticipated movies of the year, and we would really appreciate it if it didn't suck.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It will be released on August 14, 2020.