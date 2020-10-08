Patty Jenkins is Very Concerned About the Future of Movie Theaters

The movie theater industry is in kind of a precarious spot right now. Regal Cinema made the decision to close 500+ locations recently with no reopening date and while AMC Theatres and Cinemark have declared their intentions to stay open. They are bringing back old and new movies alike to try and convince people to come back to theaters while more and more new releases are delayed to 2021. One of the big releases that is sticking to their 2020 guns is Wonder Woman 1984, which has been postponed three times from June to August to October to December for those keeping track. Director Patty Jenkins recently spoke to Reuters about her concerns for the movie theaters industry the longer the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"If we shut this down, this will not be a reversible process," she said in an interview from her home in Los Angeles. "We could lose movie theater-going forever. … It could be the kind of thing that happened to the music industry, where you could crumble the entire industry by making it something that can't be profitable. … I don't think any of us want to live in a world where the only option is to take your kids to watch a movie in your own living room and not have a place to go for a date."

So far, Wonder Woman 1984 remains one of the handful of movies still scheduled for 2020 releases, including Soul, Death on the Nile, Free Guy, and Monster Hunter being the biggest ones. Jenkins believes in the joy that comes with the theatrical experience and went on to that "I really hope that we are able to be one of the very first ones to come back and bring that into everyone's life." Right now, Jenkins is denying that there are even talks about bringing Wonder Woman 1984 to VOD or streaming, but things change so much right now that it can be hard to keep track. We'll have to see what happens as these next couple of weeks are going to define whether or not those last 2020 holdouts remain.

Correct. Direct to streaming is not even being discussed. We are still 100% behind the theatrical experience for #WW84 and supporting our beloved theater business. https://t.co/SDyD7Nzo0Z — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) October 8, 2020

Summary: Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big-screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It will be released on December 25th.