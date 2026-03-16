Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies, Nerd Food | Tagged: pepsico, Project Hail Mary, regal cinemas, Starry

Pepsi Reveals Space-Themed Flavor for Project Hail Mary

Pepsi has a new drink coming to Regal Cinemas for Project Hail Mary, as their own sci-fi flavor Drips by Pepsi will be available

Article Summary Pepsi launches limited-edition Drips by Pepsi for Project Hail Mary at Regal Cinemas locations nationwide

The space-themed drink features Starry lemon-lime soda, blue raspberry, cherry, and candy berry gummy clusters

Moviegoers can try Starry Astrophage Burst, inspired by the new film and available for a limited time only

Purchase a large Starry and popcorn for a chance to win a trip to Iceland in Pepsi’s sweepstakes

PepsiCo has partnered with Regal Cinemas on a special promotional drink for the film Project Hail Mary, with Drips by Pepsi available this week. The idea is to bring a bit of a sci-fi twist to those checking out the film this weekend, as they are essentially mixing Starry with some fruit flavors and candy toppings for a new experience. The company is even holding a new sweepstakes where those who purchase a large Starry and popcorn can enter for the chance to win a trip to Iceland. We have more info on the drink below as you'll see it pop up in one of 300 locations this weekend with the official launch of the new film.

Drips by Pepsi

Get ready for liftoff – and a taste of the stars. Drips by Pepsi, the line of crafted drinks with added mix-ins, is launching a stellar Starry flavor inspired by Project Hail Mary, the blockbuster adaptation of Andy Weir's bestselling novel, directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, starring Ryan Gosling. This limited-time beverage blends Starry, a crisp, clear, refreshing lemon-lime soda that's caffeine-free and bursting with flavor, with vibrant fruit flavors. The crafted beverage is topped with berry gummy clusters for a bold, unexpected twist inspired by the film's fan-favorite companion, Rocky – extending the cosmic adventure beyond the big screen.

Drips by Pepsi and Regal invite moviegoers to fuel up for adventure with Starry Astrophage Burst – featuring the lemon-lime flavor of Starry, swirled with bold blue raspberry and cherry flavors, and topped with candy berry gummy clusters for a galaxy-inspired burst in every sip. Available while supplies last, Starry Astrophage Burst joins the existing Drips by Pepsi line-up, including Pepsi® Cherry Boba Burst, Starry Dragon Fruit Blast, and Tropicana® Cotton Candy Lemonade. Drips by Pepsi retails for $7.99 for 24-oz beverages.

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