Philadelphia: Tom Hanks Says He Can't Play Role Today as Straight Man

With raised awareness of proper representation in Hollywood, Tom Hanks admittedly reaped the benefits owing his first Oscar win to his performance as a gay man battling HIV in 1993's Philadelphia. Hanks played lawyer Andrew Beckett, who's suing his former law firm for discrimination. He turns to a colleague Joe Miller (Denzel Washington), who's battling his own issues with prejudice, representing him in the case. Antonio Banderas, who, along with Hanks, is also heterosexual, played Andrew's partner Miguel Alvarez. Hanks spoke with the New York Times Magazine (via People) on why he can't take on the role today in good conscience.

"Let's address 'Could a straight man do what I did in 'Philadelphia' now?' No, and rightly so," the Elvis star said. "The whole point of 'Philadelphia' was don't be afraid. One of the reasons people weren't afraid of that movie is that I was playing a gay man. We're beyond that now, and I don't think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight guy playing a gay guy. It's not a crime; it's not boohoo that someone would say we are going to demand more of a movie in the modern realm of authenticity. Do I sound like I'm preaching? I don't mean to."

Hanks dedicated his win to those lost to HIV/AIDS in his Best Actor acceptance speech. The Jonathan Demme film also won an Oscar for Bruce Springsteen for his original song "The Streets of Philadelphia" and was nominated three more times. Hanks won his second of back-to-back Oscars playing the title character in Forrest Gump, a mentally-challenged everyman who participates in some of America's most defining moments of the 20th century. To which the actor also admits probably also doesn't get made now. Elvis comes to theaters on June 24th.