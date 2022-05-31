Pinocchio Live Action Trailer & Poster Debut From Disney, On + Sept. 8

Pinocchio is the latest live-action remake from Disney, and this morning the first teaser and poster for the film were released. The film, starring Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key, and Lorraine Bracco, the film is directed by Robert Zemeckis and will make its debut on Disney+ on Disney+ Day September 8th. Watch the first teaser and see the new poster for the film below. Bring a tissue.

Pinocchio Gonna Make Me Cry

"Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live-action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood-carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio's guide as well as his "conscience"; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Robert Zemeckis, Derek Hogue, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz, and Paul Weitz are the film's producers, with Jackie Levine, Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire, and Jeremy Johns, the executive producers."

I don't care what age you are, if you didn't just get misty the second "When You Wish Upon A Star" kicked in, you may not have a soul. What a special film this could be. I am a lot bias, as Pinocchio is my favorite animated Disney film, so this is going to appeal to me anyway. But from that first glimpse, they look like they may have nailed it. Jiminy looks great, and who else but Tom Hanks could play Geppetto? I am all in on this, and am counting down the days until September 8th.