Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Film Hits Netflix In December

Guillermo del Toro's version of Pinocchio for Netflix has a release date. The film will hit the streaming service this coming December. The voice cast for the stop motion animated film will include Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman. Guillermo del Toro directs alongside Mark Gustafson from a script by del Toro and Patrick McHale. Below you can find the first teaser for the film.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yo02mwsWbAI)

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Synopsis

"Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents Carlo Collodi's classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion musical directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world. Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, the film features an all-star voice cast with Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto, and introducing Gregory Mann as Pinocchio. Other cast includes Finn Wolfhard, Academy Award® winner Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, with Academy Award® winner Christoph Waltz and Academy Award® winner Tilda Swinton."

I am so in for this. As much as I am a fan of the Disney classic, this creative team will bring this story to life as it has never been before. My only wish is that Netflix puts this into some theaters, so I have a shot to see it on the biggest screen possible. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio will come to Netflix in December of this year.