Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Film Hits Netflix In December
Guillermo del Toro's version of Pinocchio for Netflix has a release date. The film will hit the streaming service this coming December. The voice cast for the stop motion animated film will include Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman. Guillermo del Toro directs alongside Mark Gustafson from a script by del Toro and Patrick McHale. Below you can find the first teaser for the film.
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Synopsis
I am so in for this. As much as I am a fan of the Disney classic, this creative team will bring this story to life as it has never been before. My only wish is that Netflix puts this into some theaters, so I have a shot to see it on the biggest screen possible. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio will come to Netflix in December of this year.