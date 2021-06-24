Pixar's Turning Red Comes Out In March 2022, Concept Art Revealed

Pixar's next film is releasing in March of next year, and this morning the first concept art from the film was revealed. Turning Red was first shown to the public during the big Disney presentation this past December, and the concept art shown this morning was really the first we have really heard about it since. Also of note: it looks like this will be Pixar's return to theaters, after both Soul and Luca debuted on Disney+. You can see the first art from Turning Red down below, which debuted on Collider earlier..

Pixar's Turning Red Is The First Directed By A Woman For The Studio

"In "Turning Red", Mei Lee is a confident, dorky thirteen-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. And as if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited (which for a teenager is practically ALWAYS), she "poofs" into a giant red panda! "Turning Red" is directed by Academy Award-winner Domee Shi (Pixar short BAO), produced by Lindsey Collins and coming to theaters in Spring, 2022."

It is super crazy that it has taken 25 films for a woman to direct a Pixar film, but Domee Shi will be the first. She also wrote the film, and was responsible for the mega-popular Pixar short Bao. The concept of the film is awesome, and I can only imagine how emotional I will get watching this one. We recently watched a bunch of Pixar films from over the years and almost every single one made me cry. As the father of a little one turning double digits next year, this one will probably hit a little harder than some of the others.

Pixar's Turning Red, written and directed by Domee Shi, will release only in theaters on March 22nd, 2022.