Pixar Drops the First Trailer for Their Next Feature Film Luca

Pixar has had kind of a weird year. On Christmas, they dropped Soul directly onto Disney+ and became one of the bigger movies that dropped directly onto streaming from the House of Mouse. It was one of the movies that people wondered was going to go to streaming or if they were going to keep it as a theatrical release. The next Pixar movie is looking like it's going to be a theatrical release, at least for now. Luca is looking to be one of those beautiful movies that people are looking forward to. We have seen some of the movie in posters and images, but we finally have our first trailer as well.

Pixar invites you to experience a summer like never before. 🌊 Luca arrives June 2021. #PixarLuca pic.twitter.com/8Bc6n8NgOm — Disney (@Disney) February 25, 2021

Luca Summary, Images, and Poster

Summary: Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar's original feature film "Luca" is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface.

Directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa ("La Luna") and produced by Andrea Warren ("Lava," "Cars 3"), "Luca" opens in theaters June 18, 2021.