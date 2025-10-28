Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Garage Beer, jason kelce, matt cardona, predator, Predator: Badlands, travis kelce

Predator Teams Up With Garage Beer's Jason Kelce & Matt Cardona

Predator: Badlands hits theaters next week, and Garage Beer is celebrating with a brand new short film debuting this Friday.

Predator fans are eating well this year, and yet another collab has dropped today. Garage Beer, the tasty lager co-owned by Jason and Travis Kelce, grabbed wrestling superstar "Alwayz Ready" Matt Cardona and made a Predator short film. Titled Thermal Buzz, 20th Century Studios was a full collaborator on the short film, directed by Jordan Phoenix. The 11-minute film will debut this Friday."As a '90s kid, there's nothing I loved more than a good action movie. In my mind, it's hard to find a movie more iconic than Predator. From the memes to the epic quotes, nothing compares in terms of action-packed entertainment," said Jason Kelce. "We're just pumped that our short film can be part of the moment; I can't wait to see Predator: Badlands."

Predator Is Having A Moment

In the new film Predator: Badlands, which opens in theaters next week: "Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, "Badlands" follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O'Connor, "Predator: Badlands" opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere."

Garage Beer has done a bunch of fun collabs this year, and even made a beer rake for those of us who need a little more help getting through raking leaves in our yards. It speaks to the sensibilities of the brothers that have propelled them to the top of the podcast charts and Garage to the new heights they have brought it to. I cannot wait to see what they do for Christmas.

Predator: Badlands opens in theaters on November 7, with tickets on sale now.

