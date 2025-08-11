Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Garage Beer, jason kelce, Tim Jacobs, travis kelce

Garage Beer Teams Up With Legendary Horror Artist Tim Jacobus

Garage Beer is teaming up with horror artist Tim Jacobs for a special edition packaging for Halloween, and it is epic.

Article Summary Garage Beer launches Halloween limited edition packs with horror artist Tim Jacobus

Special packaging features Jason Kelce in spooky art and an exclusive companion comic book

100 copies of Garage Fear: The Cursed Can adult comic available on Garage Beer’s merch site

Animated short, limited posters, and a haunted house experience complete the Halloween fun

Garage Beer has made a lot of noise over the last couple of years since Jason and Travis Kelce became partners and owners of the label. They have done many innovative things with the brand, including keeping it tight with its two main tastes, Classic and Lime. It is the fastest-growing beer company in the country, and for Halloween this year, they are doing something epic, teaming with legendary horror artist Tim Jacobs. Special edition twelve packs of their two flavors will be available, featuring artwork depicting Jason Kelce haunting a spooky setting with a mysterious masked person. 100 copies of a companion comic, Garage Fear: The Cursed Can, will be available on the Garage Beer merch site, as well as an animated commercial, limited edition posters, and even a haunted house in St. Louis.

Garage Beer Takes Us Back To A Better, Spookier Time

"Garage Beer — the crisp, uncomplicated small-batch light beer is taking over Halloween. We're teaming up with legendary horror-comic illustrator Tim Jacobus for a collaboration that can only be described as frightfully good (we thought of that ourselves) and unlike anything the beer world has seen before. Introducing: Garage Fear. An animated/comic horror-verse takeover featuring limited-edition 12-packs of Garage Beer (original and lime) illustrated by Jacobus that depict Garage Beer co-owner Jason Kelce alongside a bloodied, masked companion."

"It was a blast to take the classic, oozing, slimed cover formula and conjure up a nightmare where Jason Kelce is fighting for the last beer while defending the haunted garage!" says Jacobus. "Totally ridiculous concept… but, I can honestly say, I've been in worse places to get a beer!"

An exclusive adult comic book – Garage Fear: The Cursed Can, will be available for purchase and online in mid to late August. Only 100 copies will be available with consumers able to purchase through Garage Beer's merch site. The adult comic tells the story of an eerie encounter in Jason's garage where the last beer is up for grabs, monsters are invading, and all-out chaos ensues. In addition to the LTO packaging and adult comic, Garage will release a full adult animated short featuring both Kelce brothers sometime in September. And for the diehard freaks out there, they can keep chasing the thrill by purchasing 11×17 posters with Jacobus' original art. And it doesn't stop there, guests can go full freak mode by visiting the Garage Fear pop-up haunted house in St. Louis, MO, at Field of Screams.

I love it when brands take their love of horror to this level. I grew up with the fall being about Halloween special episodes, horror movies taking over the afternoon movie, and all sorts of brands flooding stores with horror-themed special editions of their products. What an excellent idea, and I love how far they are taking it. Garage Beer has become my go-to, and you better believe I will be stocking these in my fridge this whole spooky season.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!