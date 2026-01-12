Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Avatar: Fire and Ash, primate, the housemaid, Weekend Box Office

Avatar Once Again Leads A Healthy Weekend Box Office

Avatar: Fire and Ash won a fourth straight weekend box office, as business is up 23% from last January in theaters.

January box office is up 23% compared to last year, showing a strong boost for theaters and moviegoing.

Newcomer Primate and The Housemaid round out the top three, both posting impressive opening numbers.

Avatar nears $350M domestic and $1.2B global, with 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple set to challenge next week.

Avatar: Fire and Ash won the weekend box office for the fourth week in a row, but the news is how healthy the January box office has been so far. Powered by the holiday films holding over and stronger than many thought new opening films, business is now up +23% from last January. People are continuing to go to the movies. That is a great sign, and there are reasons to believe that the momentum will continue. Not because of a plethora of new releases, as studios still are not packing enough films onto the schedule, but films like First and Ash, The Housemaid, and some timely rereleases will couple with what new films are opening to make sure tickets are still being sold. It takes a village, as they say.

Avatar Is Still The Big Fish

Avatar added $21.3 million to its total, as it will reach the $350 million domestic mark at some point this week. That is –34% behind The Way of Water's gross, but to call the third film in the franchise anything other than a hit is to ignore reality. Worldwide, it sits at $1.2 billion and should end up around the $1.5 billion mark by the end of its run, a fantastic number even though it is not reaching the heights of the first two films. Second place went to newcomer Primate, which received good reviews and positive word of mouth and got to $11.3 million, just enough to hold off The Housemaid, which made $11.1 million. It will cross the $100 million mark domestically on Monday. Fourth and fifth went to Zootopia 2 and the other newcomer, Greenland 2: Migration.

The weekend box office top five for January 9:

Avatar: Fire and Ash – $21.3 million Primate – $11.3 million The Housemaid -$11.1 million Zootopia 2 – $10.1 million Greenland 2: Migration – $8.5 million

This week, our first real big wide release takes place. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple opens and should be the film that overtakes Avatar for the top spot, dropping it to second place. Don't count out the weekend rerelease of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, celebrating its 25th anniversary, which could make some noise on the chart too.

