Project Hail Mary Final Trailer And Big Game Spot Will Debut On Sunday

The final trailer and a big game spot for Project Hail Mary are set to debut this Sunday. The movie will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026.

Amazon MGM Studios is banking on a theatrical blockbuster experience with Project Hail Mary.

A teaser for the trailer and Big Game Spot has been released to build anticipation for the film.

The film adaptation follows the successful trend of bringing Andy Weir’s novels to the big screen.

It's still a bit too early to tell whether Amazon MGM Studios' commitment to the theatrical experience was the right decision, but they have at least one big movie on the way that could be all the proof anyone needs. Project Hail Mary is the kind of big-screen blockbuster that screams for the biggest screens possible, and we already know that Andy Weir's novels translate to the big screen well with The Martian. While the trailers have, unfortunately, given away a lot of the big plot points of the book, people seem pretty excited about this one. Amazon is giving us a double hitter this weekend with not only the final trailer, but also a Big Game Spot, both set to drop on Sunday. They dropped a brief teaser for the trailer and big game spot.

Project Hail Mary: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Project Hail Mary, directed by Drew Goddard, stars Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. It will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026.

