Project Hail Mary: First Look Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Released

Amazon MGM Studios has released a new first look behind-the-scenes featurette for Project Hail Mary. Tickets for Prime Early Access screenings are on sale now.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios unveils a first look behind-the-scenes featurette for Project Hail Mary.

The featurette showcases insights from Ryan Gosling and directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Project Hail Mary is generating high anticipation, aiming to be a breakout hit for Amazon MGM Studios.

Prime Early Access screenings are set for March 16, with tickets available now for eager fans.

Amazon MGM Studios is continuing the marketing push for Project Hail Mary. So far, the first two movies the studio has released haven't connected with audiences very well, but there is a very good chance this one will be the one that changes that. This book is beloved, and it really looks like they are translating it very well to the big screen. We got a first look featurette today, featuring both star Ryan Gosling and directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. We hear a bit about what drew everyone to this project and a lot of gushing about Gosling in particular. This is one of those roles that, if it works and the movie does well, is one that people could be talking about for decades. Tickets for Project Hail Mary are on sale now, and there are Prime Early Access screenings taking place on March 16th as well.

Project Hail Mary: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Project Hail Mary, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, stars Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. It will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026

